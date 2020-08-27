Sunteck Realty Ltd Spikes 7.99%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Rises 3.12%

Sunteck Realty Ltd has added 58.59% over last one month compared to 14.18% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 2.07% rise in the SENSEX

Sunteck Realty Ltd rose 7.99% today to trade at Rs 277.85. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 3.12% to quote at 1781.68. The index is up 14.18 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oberoi Realty Ltd increased 6.41% and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd added 4.94% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went down 11.5 % over last one year compared to the 4.91% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sunteck Realty Ltd has added 58.59% over last one month compared to 14.18% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 2.07% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 15821 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.68 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 485 on 27 Aug 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 145 on 27 May 2020.

