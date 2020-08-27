Petronet LNG Ltd Falls 1.17%

Petronet LNG Ltd has added 4.41% over last one month compared to 1.73% fall in S&P BSE Energy index and 2.05% rise in the SENSEX

Petronet LNG Ltd lost 1.17% today to trade at Rs 244.8. The S&P BSE Energy index is down 0.14% to quote at 6295.36. The index is down 1.73 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Panama Petrochem Ltd decreased 0.96% and Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd lost 0.94% on the day. The S&P BSE Energy index went up 42.41 % over last one year compared to the 4.88% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Petronet LNG Ltd has added 4.41% over last one month compared to 1.73% fall in S&P BSE Energy index and 2.05% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 34731 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.62 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 302 on 23 Sep 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 170.75 on 24 Mar 2020.

