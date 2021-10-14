Volumes jump at Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd counter

Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd saw volume of 70788 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6323 shares

Wipro Ltd, ITI Ltd, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Westlife Development Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 October 2021.

Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd saw volume of 70788 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6323 shares. The stock increased 6.95% to Rs.8,880.05. Volumes stood at 9852 shares in the last session.

Wipro Ltd witnessed volume of 539.93 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 70.59 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.99% to Rs.712.90. Volumes stood at 94.63 lakh shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd registered volume of 46.69 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.15 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.98% to Rs.129.45. Volumes stood at 15.32 lakh shares in the last session.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd recorded volume of 85.11 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.51 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.88% to Rs.349.10. Volumes stood at 30.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Westlife Development Ltd saw volume of 10.8 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.64 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.32% to Rs.586.50. Volumes stood at 1.83 lakh shares in the last session.

