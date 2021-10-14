Wipro Ltd spurts 7.44%, gains for third straight session

Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 722.65, up 7.44% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 111.55% in last one year as compared to a 56.58% spurt in NIFTY and a 67.32% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Wipro Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 722.65, up 7.44% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 18288.8. The Sensex is at 61107.98, up 0.61%. Wipro Ltd has risen around 7.21% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35285.6, up 2.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 473.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 65.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 735.6, up 8.93% on the day. Wipro Ltd is up 111.55% in last one year as compared to a 56.58% spurt in NIFTY and a 67.32% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 38.1 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)