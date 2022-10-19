Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 306.21 points or 0.95% at 32535.2 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 3.48%), V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 2.78%),Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (up 2.75%),Finolex Cables Ltd (up 2.38%),Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 2.1%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 1.79%), Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 1.66%), SKF India Ltd (up 1.43%), Praj Industries Ltd (up 1.4%), and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 1.25%).

On the other hand, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.59%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 0.52%), and KNR Constructions Ltd (down 0.02%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 301.69 or 0.51% at 59262.29.

The Nifty 50 index was up 85.35 points or 0.49% at 17572.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 149.79 points or 0.52% at 28900.39.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 36.08 points or 0.41% at 8887.93.

On BSE,1946 shares were trading in green, 814 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

