Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 546.51 points or 1.98% at 28181.35 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 5.91%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 3.11%),Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 3.11%),AIA Engineering Ltd (up 3.06%),Schaeffler India Ltd (up 2.93%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were KNR Constructions Ltd (up 2.29%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.94%), Bharat Forge Ltd (up 1.71%), Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 1.52%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.52%).

On the other hand, V-Guard Industries Ltd (down 0.22%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 0.16%), and SKF India Ltd (down 0.1%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 404.38 or 0.75% at 54165.16.

The Nifty 50 index was up 120.3 points or 0.75% at 16169.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 309.62 points or 1.2% at 26089.18.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 83.56 points or 1.04% at 8130.28.

On BSE,2128 shares were trading in green, 615 were trading in red and 143 were unchanged.

