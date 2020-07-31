Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 261.98 points or 1.48% at 17937.42 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 8.54%), Ipca Laboratories Ltd (up 7.5%),Gufic BioSciences Ltd (up 7.2%),Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (up 5.91%),Shilpa Medicare Ltd (up 4.58%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Novartis India Ltd (up 4.23%), Laurus Labs Ltd (up 4.1%), Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (up 3.79%), Vimta Labs Ltd (up 3.23%), and Piramal Enterprises Ltd (up 3.07%).

On the other hand, Opto Circuits (India) Ltd (down 4.49%), Nectar Lifescience Ltd (down 3.71%), and Vivimed Labs Ltd (down 1.99%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 83.02 or 0.22% at 37819.09.

The Nifty 50 index was up 36.2 points or 0.33% at 11138.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 86.07 points or 0.67% at 13002.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.71 points or 0.51% at 4498.49.

On BSE,955 shares were trading in green, 781 were trading in red and 68 were unchanged.

