Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 100.23 points or 0.79% at 12794.76 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, GMR Infrastructure Ltd (up 2.7%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 1.76%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.11%),ABB India Ltd (up 1.03%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.02%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Havells India Ltd (up 1.01%), Finolex Cables Ltd (up 0.98%), Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 0.84%), Bharat Forge Ltd (up 0.65%), and V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 0.58%).

On the other hand, NBCC (India) Ltd (down 1.06%), Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (down 0.62%), and Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 0.54%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 83.02 or 0.22% at 37819.09.

The Nifty 50 index was up 36.2 points or 0.33% at 11138.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 86.07 points or 0.67% at 13002.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.71 points or 0.51% at 4498.49.

On BSE,955 shares were trading in green, 781 were trading in red and 68 were unchanged.

