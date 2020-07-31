JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Shirpur Gold Refinery reports standalone net loss of Rs 58.90 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Market 

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 100.23 points or 0.79% at 12794.76 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, GMR Infrastructure Ltd (up 2.7%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 1.76%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.11%),ABB India Ltd (up 1.03%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.02%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Havells India Ltd (up 1.01%), Finolex Cables Ltd (up 0.98%), Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 0.84%), Bharat Forge Ltd (up 0.65%), and V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 0.58%).

On the other hand, NBCC (India) Ltd (down 1.06%), Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (down 0.62%), and Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 0.54%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 83.02 or 0.22% at 37819.09.

The Nifty 50 index was up 36.2 points or 0.33% at 11138.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 86.07 points or 0.67% at 13002.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.71 points or 0.51% at 4498.49.

On BSE,955 shares were trading in green, 781 were trading in red and 68 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 10:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU