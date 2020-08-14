Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 17.16 points or 1.04% at 1660.46 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 8.58%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 4.1%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.38%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.66%), Sobha Ltd (up 0.8%), and DLF Ltd (up 0.3%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.21%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 0.44%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.11%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 137.51 or 0.36% at 38448.

The Nifty 50 index was up 42.25 points or 0.37% at 11342.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 77.76 points or 0.56% at 14017.4.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 18.33 points or 0.38% at 4789.81.

On BSE,1173 shares were trading in green, 728 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

