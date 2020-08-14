Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 177.5 points or 1.28% at 14054.32 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 5.11%), NBCC (India) Ltd (up 3.83%),ABB India Ltd (up 2.44%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 2.06%),Finolex Cables Ltd (up 1.99%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Siemens Ltd (up 1.98%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 1.56%), V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 1.53%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 1.4%), and SKF India Ltd (up 1.24%).

On the other hand, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.8%), Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 0.86%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.8%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 137.51 or 0.36% at 38448.

The Nifty 50 index was up 42.25 points or 0.37% at 11342.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 77.76 points or 0.56% at 14017.4.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 18.33 points or 0.38% at 4789.81.

On BSE,1173 shares were trading in green, 728 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

