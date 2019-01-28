Tata Consultancy Services Ltd up for third straight session

Ltd is quoting at Rs 1946.8, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.72% in last one year as compared to a 4.04% slide in and a 13.89% slide in the IT index.

Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1946.8, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 10680.35. The Sensex is at 35719.41, down 0.85%. Ltd has gained around 2.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has gained around 4.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15039.25, up 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1943.75, up 1.24% on the day. is up 21.72% in last one year as compared to a 4.04% slide in NIFTY and a 13.89% slide in the

The PE of the stock is 24.83 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)