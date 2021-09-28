Power shares rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 38.54 points or 1.27% at 3067.87 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, NTPC Ltd (up 3.19%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.9%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.51%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.23%),NHPC Ltd (up 1.08%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Thermax Ltd (up 1.01%), ABB India Ltd (up 0.71%), K E C International Ltd (up 0.7%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.32%), and Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 0.27%).

On the other hand, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 2.07%), moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 79.7 or 0.13% at 59998.18.

The Nifty 50 index was down 7.85 points or 0.04% at 17847.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 32.82 points or 0.12% at 28021.01.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 4.28 points or 0.05% at 8688.34.

On BSE,1588 shares were trading in green, 1012 were trading in red and 148 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)