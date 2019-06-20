Volumes jump at Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Shriram Transport tumbles after Piramal Enterprises offloads entire stake
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd up for third straight session
Shriram Transport Finance Company to consider borrowing options to raise funds
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd spurts around 1%
-
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd saw volume of 2.07 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 59.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3506 shares
Page Industries Ltd, Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd, SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd, Info Edge (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 June 2019.
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd saw volume of 2.07 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 59.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3506 shares. The stock dropped 0.90% to Rs.169.90. Volumes stood at 4700 shares in the last session.
Page Industries Ltd saw volume of 7252 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1364 shares. The stock increased 1.02% to Rs.20,563.95. Volumes stood at 817 shares in the last session.
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd saw volume of 5.56 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.41 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.10% to Rs.1,083.90. Volumes stood at 94659 shares in the last session.
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd recorded volume of 3.6 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 92494 shares. The stock lost 8.38% to Rs.16.40. Volumes stood at 1.59 lakh shares in the last session.
Info Edge (India) Ltd clocked volume of 33831 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8713 shares. The stock gained 0.71% to Rs.2,029.55. Volumes stood at 25813 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU