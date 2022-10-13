Volumes jump at Tanla Platforms Ltd counter

Tanla Platforms Ltd witnessed volume of 1.97 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55595 shares

Bata India Ltd, UTI Asset Management Company Ltd, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 October 2022.

Tanla Platforms Ltd witnessed volume of 1.97 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55595 shares. The stock increased 7.84% to Rs.845.55. Volumes stood at 14460 shares in the last session.

Bata India Ltd saw volume of 53976 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18636 shares. The stock dropped 0.48% to Rs.1,791.40. Volumes stood at 13756 shares in the last session.

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd witnessed volume of 63452 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28696 shares. The stock increased 0.08% to Rs.724.00. Volumes stood at 2864 shares in the last session.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd registered volume of 36830 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 1.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20386 shares. The stock slipped 0.41% to Rs.301.05. Volumes stood at 7101 shares in the last session.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd notched up volume of 80305 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 1.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47283 shares. The stock rose 1.87% to Rs.218.15. Volumes stood at 27368 shares in the last session.

