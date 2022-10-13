Volumes jump at Tanla Platforms Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
IRB Infra offers Vadodara Kim Expressway to IRB InvIT Fund
IRB Infrastructure and GIC Affiliates invest Rs 242.50 cr in IRB Infrastructure Trust
IRB Infra's SPV gets completion certificate for UP-based road project
IRB Infra gains as toll collections jumps 37% YoY in September 2022
IRB Infra SPV achieves financial closure for Ganga Expressway project
-
Tanla Platforms Ltd witnessed volume of 1.97 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55595 shares
Bata India Ltd, UTI Asset Management Company Ltd, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 October 2022.
Tanla Platforms Ltd witnessed volume of 1.97 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55595 shares. The stock increased 7.84% to Rs.845.55. Volumes stood at 14460 shares in the last session.
Bata India Ltd saw volume of 53976 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18636 shares. The stock dropped 0.48% to Rs.1,791.40. Volumes stood at 13756 shares in the last session.
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd witnessed volume of 63452 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28696 shares. The stock increased 0.08% to Rs.724.00. Volumes stood at 2864 shares in the last session.
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd registered volume of 36830 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 1.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20386 shares. The stock slipped 0.41% to Rs.301.05. Volumes stood at 7101 shares in the last session.
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd notched up volume of 80305 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 1.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47283 shares. The stock rose 1.87% to Rs.218.15. Volumes stood at 27368 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU