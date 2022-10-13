Auto shares gain

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 140.05 points or 0.49% at 28991.03 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Eicher Motors Ltd (up 1.51%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.95%),Cummins India Ltd (up 0.76%),Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 0.73%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 0.67%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 0.5%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.45%), Uno Minda Ltd (up 0.19%), Escorts Kubota Ltd (up 0.14%), and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.13%).

On the other hand, Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 0.58%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 0.36%), and Bosch Ltd (down 0.34%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 225.57 or 0.39% at 57400.34.

The Nifty 50 index was down 61.15 points or 0.36% at 17062.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 34.08 points or 0.12% at 28616.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 14.48 points or 0.16% at 8785.85.

On BSE,1362 shares were trading in green, 1351 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)