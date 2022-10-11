IRB Infra gains as toll collections jumps 37% YoY in September 2022

IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 1.17% to Rs 216.85 after the company's gross toll collection improved by 37% to Rs 328.24 crore in September 2022 as compared to Rs 240.29 crore reported in September 2021.

Sequentially, the company's gross toll collection declined 2.31% as against Rs 335.99 crore recorded in August 2022.

The gross toll collection of IRB Infra's wholly-owned subsidiaries in September 2022 was Rs 156.64 crore, up 9.31% year on year (YoY) and down 5.15% month on month (MoM).

The joint ventures entities under IRB Infrastructure Trust reported gross toll collection of Rs 171.6 crore (up 76.93% YoY) for the period under review. It is higher by 0.44% as compared with 163.1 crore reported in August 2022.

IRB Infrastructure Developers (IRB) is India's first integrated multinational infrastructure player in highways segment. As the largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer in India, IRB has an asset base of over Rs 60,000 crore in 10 States across the parent company and two InvITs.

The company's consolidated net profit zoomed to Rs 363.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 71.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021. Sales rose 18.38% to Rs 1924.57 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

