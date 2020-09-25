Volumes jump at Varun Beverages Ltd counter

Varun Beverages Ltd witnessed volume of 2.56 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 64.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3952 shares

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Godrej Agrovet Ltd, Ipca Laboratories Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 September 2020.

Varun Beverages Ltd witnessed volume of 2.56 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 64.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3952 shares. The stock increased 1.94% to Rs.697.10. Volumes stood at 2454 shares in the last session.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd clocked volume of 2.01 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 19.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10068 shares. The stock lost 3.19% to Rs.1,720.00. Volumes stood at 1207 shares in the last session.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd notched up volume of 1.59 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 11.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13281 shares. The stock rose 0.38% to Rs.491.95. Volumes stood at 2319 shares in the last session.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd recorded volume of 1.06 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 6.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16412 shares. The stock gained 0.55% to Rs.2,077.35. Volumes stood at 9125 shares in the last session.

Tata Elxsi Ltd witnessed volume of 2.58 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 4.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 57974 shares. The stock increased 4.89% to Rs.1,242.90. Volumes stood at 62685 shares in the last session.

