Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 483.58 points or 2.53% at 19578.67 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Tata Elxsi Ltd (up 6.06%), Subex Ltd (up 4.98%),Birlasoft Ltd (up 4.56%),Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (up 4.07%),CESC Ventures Ltd (up 3.49%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Persistent Systems Ltd (up 3.29%), Firstsource Solutions Ltd (up 3.25%), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 3.14%), TVS Electronics Ltd (up 3.1%), and HCL Technologies Ltd (up 3.04%).

On the other hand, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 1.05%), Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 0.61%), and 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 0.5%) turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 435.8 or 1.19% at 36989.4.

The Nifty 50 index was up 129.3 points or 1.2% at 10934.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 190.18 points or 1.34% at 14358.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 52.55 points or 1.12% at 4762.46.

On BSE,1414 shares were trading in green, 365 were trading in red and 93 were unchanged.

