Auto shares gain

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 291.85 points or 1.74% at 17062.97 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 4.31%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 2.56%),Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 2.28%),Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 2.21%),Bosch Ltd (up 1.98%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.96%), Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.91%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.88%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.23%), and Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 1.17%).

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 435.8 or 1.19% at 36989.4.

The Nifty 50 index was up 129.3 points or 1.2% at 10934.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 190.18 points or 1.34% at 14358.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 52.55 points or 1.12% at 4762.46.

On BSE,1414 shares were trading in green, 365 were trading in red and 93 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)