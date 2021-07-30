Volumes soar at Asahi India Glass Ltd counter

Asahi India Glass Ltd recorded volume of 27.54 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 39.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 69467 shares

KSB Ltd, Solar Industries India Ltd, Deepak Nitrite Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 July 2021.

Asahi India Glass Ltd recorded volume of 27.54 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 39.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 69467 shares. The stock gained 10.22% to Rs.397.35. Volumes stood at 1 lakh shares in the last session.

KSB Ltd registered volume of 8.59 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 26.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32187 shares. The stock rose 10.28% to Rs.1,188.05. Volumes stood at 22398 shares in the last session.

Solar Industries India Ltd notched up volume of 2.88 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31934 shares. The stock rose 5.53% to Rs.1,717.40. Volumes stood at 11495 shares in the last session.

Deepak Nitrite Ltd witnessed volume of 60.14 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.99 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.33% to Rs.2,059.25. Volumes stood at 8.56 lakh shares in the last session.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd notched up volume of 74606 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8685 shares. The stock rose 4.98% to Rs.4,489.65. Volumes stood at 11775 shares in the last session.

