Volumes soar at Alembic Ltd counter

KSB Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 March 2021.

Alembic Ltd clocked volume of 59.46 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.69 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.99% to Rs.111.20. Volumes stood at 2.28 lakh shares in the last session.

KSB Ltd witnessed volume of 1.38 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27270 shares. The stock increased 4.34% to Rs.832.00. Volumes stood at 19328 shares in the last session.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd registered volume of 37313 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7851 shares. The stock slipped 2.24% to Rs.3,773.25. Volumes stood at 13076 shares in the last session.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 2.07 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 43967 shares. The stock increased 11.44% to Rs.5,939.80. Volumes stood at 26834 shares in the last session.

Adani Enterprises Ltd clocked volume of 281.42 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 68.81 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.57% to Rs.1,066.10. Volumes stood at 225.96 lakh shares in the last session.

