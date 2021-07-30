Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Asahi India Glass Ltd, KSB Ltd, R Systems International Ltd and Tech Mahindra Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 July 2021.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd spiked 18.52% to Rs 1578.45 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 75481 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11693 shares in the past one month.

Asahi India Glass Ltd soared 13.32% to Rs 407. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 64197 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16509 shares in the past one month.

KSB Ltd surged 13.19% to Rs 1217. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28564 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4029 shares in the past one month.

R Systems International Ltd rose 11.78% to Rs 205.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31644 shares in the past one month.

Tech Mahindra Ltd exploded 9.28% to Rs 1232.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

