Volumes soar at Bata India Ltd counter

General Insurance Corporation of India, Rajesh Exports Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 June 2022.

Bata India Ltd recorded volume of 36.51 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 101.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35972 shares. The stock lost 2.64% to Rs.1,828.20. Volumes stood at 13867 shares in the last session.

General Insurance Corporation of India notched up volume of 1.32 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32994 shares. The stock rose 6.77% to Rs.127.75. Volumes stood at 37347 shares in the last session.

Rajesh Exports Ltd recorded volume of 97846 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33647 shares. The stock gained 2.55% to Rs.553.65. Volumes stood at 83302 shares in the last session.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd saw volume of 1.02 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37935 shares. The stock increased 10.52% to Rs.1,000.00. Volumes stood at 26883 shares in the last session.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd witnessed volume of 30626 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11926 shares. The stock increased 3.38% to Rs.397.75. Volumes stood at 26112 shares in the last session.

