Volumes soar at Bata India Ltd counter

Bata India Ltd recorded volume of 36.51 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 101.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35972 shares
General Insurance Corporation of India, Rajesh Exports Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 June 2022.
Bata India Ltd recorded volume of 36.51 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 101.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35972 shares. The stock lost 2.64% to Rs.1,828.20. Volumes stood at 13867 shares in the last session.
General Insurance Corporation of India notched up volume of 1.32 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32994 shares. The stock rose 6.77% to Rs.127.75. Volumes stood at 37347 shares in the last session.
Rajesh Exports Ltd recorded volume of 97846 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33647 shares. The stock gained 2.55% to Rs.553.65. Volumes stood at 83302 shares in the last session.
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd saw volume of 1.02 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37935 shares. The stock increased 10.52% to Rs.1,000.00. Volumes stood at 26883 shares in the last session.
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd witnessed volume of 30626 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11926 shares. The stock increased 3.38% to Rs.397.75. Volumes stood at 26112 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU