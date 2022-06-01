Bajaj Auto tumbles after muted sales in May

Bajaj Auto fell 3.01% at Rs 3,746.65 after the company's total sales rose 1% to 2,75,868 units in May 2022 as against 2,71,862 units sold in May 2021.Sequentially, the company's total sales declined 11.23% last month from 3,10,774 units in April 2022.
Domestic sales jumped 85% to 1,12,308 units while exports skid 22% to 1,63,560 units in May 2022 as against 2,11,032 units in May 2021.
Total two-wheelers sale rose 4% to 2,49,499 units in May 2022 as against 2,40,554 units dispatched in May 2021. Commercial vehicles sales decreased 16% to 26,369 units in May 2022 from 31,308 units sold in May 2021.
Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers etc. and parts thereof.
The auto company reported 1.62% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,526.16 crore on 8.14% decline in net sales to Rs 7,728.13 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU