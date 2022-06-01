Bajaj Auto tumbles after muted sales in May

Bajaj Auto fell 3.01% at Rs 3,746.65 after the company's total sales rose 1% to 2,75,868 units in May 2022 as against 2,71,862 units sold in May 2021.

Sequentially, the company's total sales declined 11.23% last month from 3,10,774 units in April 2022.

Domestic sales jumped 85% to 1,12,308 units while exports skid 22% to 1,63,560 units in May 2022 as against 2,11,032 units in May 2021.

Total two-wheelers sale rose 4% to 2,49,499 units in May 2022 as against 2,40,554 units dispatched in May 2021. Commercial vehicles sales decreased 16% to 26,369 units in May 2022 from 31,308 units sold in May 2021.

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers etc. and parts thereof.

The auto company reported 1.62% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,526.16 crore on 8.14% decline in net sales to Rs 7,728.13 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

