Energy stocks rise

Energy stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 69.14 points or 0.85% at 8212.15 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.78%), Oil India Ltd (up 3.67%),Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 2.84%),Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (up 2.7%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.09%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 2.05%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.64%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.63%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 1.58%), and Coal India Ltd (up 1.35%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 1.01%), Asian Energy Services Ltd (down 0.97%), and Panama Petrochem Ltd (down 0.59%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 38.51 or 0.07% at 55527.9.

The Nifty 50 index was down 12.1 points or 0.07% at 16572.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 177.83 points or 0.67% at 26548.64.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 29.22 points or 0.36% at 8198.1.

On BSE,1903 shares were trading in green, 865 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

