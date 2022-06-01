Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 177.92 points or 0.96% at 18784.91 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.09%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.64%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.63%),Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 1.58%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.29%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 0.9%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.46%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.44%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.21%).

On the other hand, Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.07%), moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 38.51 or 0.07% at 55527.9.

The Nifty 50 index was down 12.1 points or 0.07% at 16572.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 177.83 points or 0.67% at 26548.64.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 29.22 points or 0.36% at 8198.1.

On BSE,1903 shares were trading in green, 865 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

