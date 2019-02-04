Volumes soar at GIC Housing Finance Ltd counter

clocked volume of 2.64 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 47.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5567 shares

Titan Company Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd, Divis Laboratories Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 February 2019.

clocked volume of 2.64 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 47.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5567 shares. The stock lost 6.59% to Rs.229.05. Volumes stood at 6261 shares in the last session.

registered volume of 8.79 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 9.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 91140 shares. The stock rose 4.90% to Rs.1,039.90. Volumes stood at 1.08 lakh shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 67.41 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 7.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.53 lakh shares. The stock lost 24.86% to Rs.19.80. Volumes stood at 11.67 lakh shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 71889 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18510 shares. The stock gained 4.78% to Rs.1,605.00. Volumes stood at 25329 shares in the last session.

registered volume of 1.47 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47028 shares. The stock rose 3.88% to Rs.297.30. Volumes stood at 78217 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)