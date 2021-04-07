Volumes soar at IIFL Wealth Management Ltd counter

IIFL Wealth Management Ltd recorded volume of 2.82 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22745 shares

Orient Refractories Ltd, Shilpa Medicare Ltd, Vinati Organics Ltd, P I Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 April 2021.

IIFL Wealth Management Ltd recorded volume of 2.82 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22745 shares. The stock lost 2.85% to Rs.1,267.00. Volumes stood at 15619 shares in the last session.

Orient Refractories Ltd recorded volume of 17.79 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.35 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.34% to Rs.269.00. Volumes stood at 10.32 lakh shares in the last session.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd recorded volume of 13.92 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.16 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.55% to Rs.386.95. Volumes stood at 60359 shares in the last session.

Vinati Organics Ltd notched up volume of 5.62 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 89694 shares. The stock rose 7.75% to Rs.1,542.00. Volumes stood at 1.84 lakh shares in the last session.

P I Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 10.82 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.18 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.99% to Rs.2,444.40. Volumes stood at 3.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)