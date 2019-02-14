Volumes soar at Karur Vysya Bank Ltd counter

Ltd clocked volume of 206.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.03 lakh shares

Repco Home Finance Ltd, & Industrial Solutions Ltd, Sheela Foam Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 February 2019.

Ltd clocked volume of 206.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.03 lakh shares. The stock lost 13.67% to Rs.68.20. Volumes stood at 10.3 lakh shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 40.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.13 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.91% to Rs.358.60. Volumes stood at 2.92 lakh shares in the last session.

& Industrial Solutions Ltd recorded volume of 1458.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 190.05 lakh shares. The stock gained 19.03% to Rs.28.15. Volumes stood at 1135.93 lakh shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 42941 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5742 shares. The stock lost 1.60% to Rs.1,274.90. Volumes stood at 1741 shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 1.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24348 shares. The stock lost 6.75% to Rs.3,558.00. Volumes stood at 22459 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)