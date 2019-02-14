Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd tumbles

is quoting at Rs 128.25, down 3.86% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 31.89% in last one year as compared to a 1.83% rally in and a 2.36% spurt in the Energy index.

fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 128.25, down 3.86% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 10738.5. The Sensex is at 35881.78, down 0.42%. has eased around 11.64% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14576.15, down 1.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 122.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 64.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 126.6, down 3.51% on the day. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd tumbled 31.89% in last one year as compared to a 1.83% rally in NIFTY and a 2.36% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 6.77 based on earnings ending September 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)