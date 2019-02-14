Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd tumbles

-
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 128.25, down 3.86% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 31.89% in last one year as compared to a 1.83% rally in NIFTY and a 2.36% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 128.25, down 3.86% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 10738.5. The Sensex is at 35881.78, down 0.42%.Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has eased around 11.64% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14576.15, down 1.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 122.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 64.94 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 126.6, down 3.51% on the day. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd tumbled 31.89% in last one year as compared to a 1.83% rally in NIFTY and a 2.36% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 6.77 based on TTM earnings ending September 18.
