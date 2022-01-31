Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 783.84 points or 2.32% at 34607.84 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, NIIT Ltd (up 6.88%), Mindtree Ltd (up 5.83%),Tata Elxsi Ltd (up 4.84%),Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 4.27%),Birlasoft Ltd (up 4.2%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 3.81%), Firstsource Solutions Ltd (up 3.8%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 3%), Ramco Systems Ltd (up 2.96%), and Persistent Systems Ltd (up 2.86%).

On the other hand, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 4.98%), HCL Infosystems Ltd (down 3.98%), and eClerx Services Ltd (down 1.92%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 770.16 or 1.35% at 57970.39.

The Nifty 50 index was up 231.45 points or 1.35% at 17333.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 314.87 points or 1.09% at 29255.05.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 107.25 points or 1.25% at 8708.47.

On BSE,2163 shares were trading in green, 867 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

