Real Estate stocks gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 91.3 points or 2.47% at 3785.78 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 3.33%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 2.89%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.83%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 2.68%),DLF Ltd (up 2.48%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.31%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.06%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.84%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.05%), and Sobha Ltd (up 0.21%).

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 770.16 or 1.35% at 57970.39.

The Nifty 50 index was up 231.45 points or 1.35% at 17333.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 314.87 points or 1.09% at 29255.05.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 107.25 points or 1.25% at 8708.47.

On BSE,2163 shares were trading in green, 867 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

