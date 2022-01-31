Oil and Gas shares rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 339.03 points or 1.84% at 18752.06 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 3.16%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.23%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 2.22%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.8%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.46%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.42%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.09%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.92%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 0.48%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.23%).

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 770.16 or 1.35% at 57970.39.

The Nifty 50 index was up 231.45 points or 1.35% at 17333.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 314.87 points or 1.09% at 29255.05.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 107.25 points or 1.25% at 8708.47.

On BSE,2163 shares were trading in green, 867 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

