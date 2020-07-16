JUST IN
Volumes soar at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd counter

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd clocked volume of 2.66 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 37.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7139 shares

J K Cements Ltd, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd, CRISIL Ltd, Infosys Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 July 2020.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd clocked volume of 2.66 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 37.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7139 shares. The stock gained 0.71% to Rs.678.90. Volumes stood at 2751 shares in the last session.

J K Cements Ltd saw volume of 56264 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 27.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2010 shares. The stock dropped 2.56% to Rs.1,387.00. Volumes stood at 1466 shares in the last session.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd witnessed volume of 2.07 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 18.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10932 shares. The stock increased 1.37% to Rs.450.65. Volumes stood at 11047 shares in the last session.

CRISIL Ltd witnessed volume of 10985 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 11.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 945 shares. The stock dropped 0.40% to Rs.1,724.50. Volumes stood at 626 shares in the last session.

Infosys Ltd registered volume of 18.52 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.11 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.29% to Rs.933.60. Volumes stood at 12.73 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Thu, July 16 2020. 11:00 IST

