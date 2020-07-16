Information Technology stocks soar

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 968.82 points or 5.87% at 17480.3 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Infosys Ltd (up 10.67%), Cyient Ltd (up 6.07%),Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (up 5.56%),Zen Technologies Ltd (up 5.41%),Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 4.94%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (up 4.83%), Mphasis Ltd (up 4.68%), Trigyn Technologies Ltd (up 4.23%), Persistent Systems Ltd (up 3.94%), and Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 3.85%).

On the other hand, AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd (down 4.93%), 3i Infotech Ltd (down 2.32%), and HCL Infosystems Ltd (down 2.01%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 274.9 or 0.76% at 36326.71.

The Nifty 50 index was up 48.6 points or 0.46% at 10666.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 63.09 points or 0.5% at 12595.85.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 8.64 points or 0.2% at 4347.95.

On BSE,552 shares were trading in green, 1188 were trading in red and 78 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)