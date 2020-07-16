JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Mercator reports standalone net loss of Rs 530.61 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Energy shares gain

Capital Market 

Energy stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 17.31 points or 0.31% at 5555.34 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 0.8%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.76%), Aban Offshore Ltd (up 0.61%), and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 0.24%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Panama Petrochem Ltd (down 3.27%), Alphageo (India) Ltd (down 3.19%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 3.03%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 274.9 or 0.76% at 36326.71.

The Nifty 50 index was up 48.6 points or 0.46% at 10666.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 63.09 points or 0.5% at 12595.85.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 8.64 points or 0.2% at 4347.95.

On BSE,552 shares were trading in green, 1188 were trading in red and 78 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 16 2020. 10:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU