Energy shares gain

Energy stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 17.31 points or 0.31% at 5555.34 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 0.8%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.76%), Aban Offshore Ltd (up 0.61%), and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 0.24%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Panama Petrochem Ltd (down 3.27%), Alphageo (India) Ltd (down 3.19%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 3.03%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 274.9 or 0.76% at 36326.71.

The Nifty 50 index was up 48.6 points or 0.46% at 10666.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 63.09 points or 0.5% at 12595.85.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 8.64 points or 0.2% at 4347.95.

On BSE,552 shares were trading in green, 1188 were trading in red and 78 were unchanged.

