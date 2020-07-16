Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 68.45 points or 0.44% at 15757.94 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Eicher Motors Ltd (up 1.64%), Bosch Ltd (up 1.3%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.23%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.68%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 0.19%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were MRF Ltd (up 0.09%), and Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.05%).

On the other hand, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (down 1.29%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.8%), and Exide Industries Ltd (down 0.48%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 274.9 or 0.76% at 36326.71.

The Nifty 50 index was up 48.6 points or 0.46% at 10666.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 63.09 points or 0.5% at 12595.85.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 8.64 points or 0.2% at 4347.95.

On BSE,552 shares were trading in green, 1188 were trading in red and 78 were unchanged.

