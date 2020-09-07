JUST IN
Business Standard

Volumes soar at T.V. Today Network Ltd counter

Capital Market 

T.V. Today Network Ltd recorded volume of 15058 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 4.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3095 shares

NLC India Ltd, Grindwell Norton Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Heritage Foods Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 September 2020.

T.V. Today Network Ltd recorded volume of 15058 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 4.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3095 shares. The stock gained 6.27% to Rs.248.15. Volumes stood at 1171 shares in the last session.

NLC India Ltd notched up volume of 1.34 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 2.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 53943 shares. The stock rose 3.16% to Rs.53.90. Volumes stood at 53692 shares in the last session.

Grindwell Norton Ltd saw volume of 3143 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 2.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1411 shares. The stock increased 0.44% to Rs.536.20. Volumes stood at 2033 shares in the last session.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd witnessed volume of 43249 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 1.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33201 shares. The stock dropped 1.78% to Rs.922.00. Volumes stood at 15690 shares in the last session.

Heritage Foods Ltd saw volume of 12332 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 1.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10472 shares. The stock increased 6.42% to Rs.355.55. Volumes stood at 2099 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 11:00 IST

