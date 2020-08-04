JUST IN
Grindwell Norton standalone net profit declines 32.36% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 43.19% to Rs 228.79 crore

Net profit of Grindwell Norton declined 32.36% to Rs 28.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 42.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.19% to Rs 228.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 402.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales228.79402.74 -43 OPM %8.4116.81 -PBDT44.4778.53 -43 PBT32.4465.03 -50 NP28.4942.12 -32

First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 14:30 IST

