Grindwell Norton standalone net profit declines 32.36% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Grindwell Norton consolidated net profit declines 2.33% in the March 2020 quarter
Grindwell Norton consolidated net profit rises 12.19% in the December 2019 quarter
Grindwell Norton advances after partially resuming operations
Volumes jump at Grindwell Norton Ltd counter
Volumes soar at Grindwell Norton Ltd counter
-
Sales decline 43.19% to Rs 228.79 croreNet profit of Grindwell Norton declined 32.36% to Rs 28.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 42.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.19% to Rs 228.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 402.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales228.79402.74 -43 OPM %8.4116.81 -PBDT44.4778.53 -43 PBT32.4465.03 -50 NP28.4942.12 -32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU