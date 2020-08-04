Grindwell Norton standalone net profit declines 32.36% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 43.19% to Rs 228.79 crore

Net profit of Grindwell Norton declined 32.36% to Rs 28.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 42.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.19% to Rs 228.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 402.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.228.79402.748.4116.8144.4778.5332.4465.0328.4942.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)