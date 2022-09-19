Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Life Insurance, Adani Power in focus

Maruti Suzuki India: The company has announced to recall 5,002 Super Carry vehicles manufactured between 4th May 2022 and 30th July 2022. The recall is being undertaken for inspection and torquing of a bolt attached to seat belt buckle bracket of co-driver seat. It is suspected that there is a possible defect in bolt torquing, which in a rare case, may loosen in the long run.

HDFC Life Insurance Company: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai Bench, has sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation (Scheme) between Exide Life Insurance Company Limited (Transferor Company / Wholly‐owned subsidiary), into HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Transferee Company / Holding Company).

Adani Power: The company has received a letter from Adani Properties Private Limited, a member of the promoter and promoter group of the company, regarding the withdrawal of the delisting offer and the proposal to voluntarily delist the equity shares of the company from the BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

Shree Renuka Sugars: The company said that the expanded capacity for ethanol production, from 720 KLPD to 1250 KLPD, is expected to go on stream by December 2022.

Mafatlal Industries: The board of directors of the company has considered and approved split of existing equity share from one equity share having a face value of Rs. 10/- each into five equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each.

Bharat Wire Ropes: Bharat Wire Ropes said that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 23 September 2022 to consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of a preferential allotment or through any other permissible mode.

