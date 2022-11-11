Shree Renuka Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 140.80 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shree Renuka Sugars gains after update on ethanol capacity expansion
Shree Renuka Sugars reports consolidated net profit of Rs 156.30 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Life Insurance, Adani Power in focus
FMCG shares fall
-
Sales rise 54.68% to Rs 2187.60 croreNet Loss of Shree Renuka Sugars reported to Rs 140.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 97.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 54.68% to Rs 2187.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1414.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2187.601414.30 55 OPM %2.082.45 -PBDT-72.30-27.50 -163 PBT-131.80-81.70 -61 NP-140.80-97.20 -45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU