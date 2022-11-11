Shree Renuka Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 140.80 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 54.68% to Rs 2187.60 crore

Net Loss of Shree Renuka Sugars reported to Rs 140.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 97.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 54.68% to Rs 2187.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1414.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2187.601414.302.082.45-72.30-27.50-131.80-81.70-140.80-97.20

