FMCG shares gain

FMCG stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index rising 153.01 points or 0.93% at 16631.4 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd (up 17.45%), Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (up 13.71%),Ugar Sugar Works Ltd (up 12.61%),Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd (up 11.04%),Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd (up 10.6%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd (up 10.34%), Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (up 9.95%), Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd (up 9.04%), Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (up 8.91%), and Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd (up 8.52%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Foods Ltd (down 2.94%), Adani Wilmar Ltd (down 1.01%), and Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (down 0.99%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 115.31 or 0.19% at 61453.12.

The Nifty 50 index was up 29.65 points or 0.16% at 18298.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 4.95 points or 0.02% at 29511.8.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 31.46 points or 0.34% at 9097.16.

On BSE,1744 shares were trading in green, 1204 were trading in red and 162 were unchanged.

