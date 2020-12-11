Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 146.99 points or 1.33% at 11170.53 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 3.47%), NMDC Ltd (up 3.43%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 3.32%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.6%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.43%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.33%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.09%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.04%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.91%), and JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.33%).

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 244.8 or 0.53% at 46204.68.

The Nifty 50 index was up 70.05 points or 0.52% at 13548.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 186.07 points or 1.07% at 17649.15.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.14 points or 0.71% at 5864.31.

On BSE,1685 shares were trading in green, 435 were trading in red and 84 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)