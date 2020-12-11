Utilties shares rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 19.38 points or 1.09% at 1792.84 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 10.8%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 5.54%),Reliance Power Ltd (up 4.79%),Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 3.52%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 3.2%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were PTC India Ltd (up 2.51%), NLC India Ltd (up 2.32%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.21%), NTPC Ltd (up 2.11%), and GE T&D India Ltd (up 1.72%).

On the other hand, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 1.27%), Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 0.61%), and BF Utilities Ltd (down 0.57%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 244.8 or 0.53% at 46204.68.

The Nifty 50 index was up 70.05 points or 0.52% at 13548.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 186.07 points or 1.07% at 17649.15.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.14 points or 0.71% at 5864.31.

On BSE,1685 shares were trading in green, 435 were trading in red and 84 were unchanged.

