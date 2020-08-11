Bajaj Electricals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.93 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 53.37% to Rs 604.05 croreNet loss of Bajaj Electricals reported to Rs 15.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 14.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 53.37% to Rs 604.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1295.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales604.051295.38 -53 OPM %-3.606.11 -PBDT-41.8940.24 PL PBT-60.5022.75 PL NP-15.9314.43 PL
