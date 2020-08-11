JUST IN
Business Standard

Bajaj Electricals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.93 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 53.37% to Rs 604.05 crore

Net loss of Bajaj Electricals reported to Rs 15.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 14.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 53.37% to Rs 604.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1295.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales604.051295.38 -53 OPM %-3.606.11 -PBDT-41.8940.24 PL PBT-60.5022.75 PL NP-15.9314.43 PL

Tue, August 11 2020. 13:25 IST

