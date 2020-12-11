TCS expands presence in Texas with a new facility in Austin

Located at 13929 Center Lake Drive, the new facility will officially open in late December 2020 and have space for 367 employees.

The IT major has expanded its business operations in Austin, Texas with the construction of a new facility, doubling its presence to more than 400 professionals in the city and adding to its 5,500+ employees across the state.

The new TCS Austin office adds to existing offices in Dallas, Houston and Plano and more than 30 TCS locations around the US. By 2022, TCS will hire an additional 130 new employees in Austin, adding to the plans to hire 1,000 new employees across Texas. Over the next seven years, TCS will invest more than $100 million in Austin.

TCS is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization. It reported a 6.45% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,504 crore on a 4.73% increase in net sales to Rs 40,135 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q1 June 2020.

