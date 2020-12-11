Oil and Gas stocks rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 297.98 points or 2.1% at 14498.54 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 6.71%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 2.65%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.21%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 2.1%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.36%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.93%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.62%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.3%).

On the other hand, Castrol India Ltd (down 1.02%), and Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 0.32%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 244.8 or 0.53% at 46204.68.

The Nifty 50 index was up 70.05 points or 0.52% at 13548.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 186.07 points or 1.07% at 17649.15.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.14 points or 0.71% at 5864.31.

On BSE,1685 shares were trading in green, 435 were trading in red and 84 were unchanged.

