Volumes spurt at Blue Dart Express Ltd counter

Blue Dart Express Ltd notched up volume of 89466 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11016 shares

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, Schaeffler India Ltd, Dhanuka Agritech Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 July 2020.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd registered volume of 1087.86 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 203.17 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.50% to Rs.227.65. Volumes stood at 102.48 lakh shares in the last session.

Schaeffler India Ltd registered volume of 41136 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7683 shares. The stock rose 0.80% to Rs.3,675.00. Volumes stood at 5034 shares in the last session.

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd notched up volume of 5.21 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.04 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.15% to Rs.823.00. Volumes stood at 65545 shares in the last session.

New India Assurance Company Ltd registered volume of 14.92 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.17 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.62% to Rs.119.35. Volumes stood at 2.07 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Mon, July 20 2020. 14:30 IST

