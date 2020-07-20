JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Integrated Proteins reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Healthcare shares slip

Capital Market 

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 126.55 points or 0.74% at 16997.31 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Opto Circuits (India) Ltd (down 4.57%), Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd (down 3.65%),Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 3.13%),Lupin Ltd (down 2.86%),Take Solutions Ltd (down 2.61%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (down 2.54%), Cipla Ltd (down 2.14%), Vivimed Labs Ltd (down 2.07%), Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (down 1.97%), and Nectar Lifescience Ltd (down 1.43%).

On the other hand, Unichem Laboratories Ltd (up 8.14%), IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 6.48%), and Shilpa Medicare Ltd (up 5.81%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 254.59 or 0.69% at 37274.73.

The Nifty 50 index was up 79 points or 0.72% at 10980.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 106.05 points or 0.83% at 12888.58.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 35.51 points or 0.8% at 4467.71.

On BSE,1463 shares were trading in green, 1092 were trading in red and 183 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 20 2020. 14:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU