Healthcare shares slip

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 126.55 points or 0.74% at 16997.31 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Opto Circuits (India) Ltd (down 4.57%), Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd (down 3.65%),Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 3.13%),Lupin Ltd (down 2.86%),Take Solutions Ltd (down 2.61%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (down 2.54%), Cipla Ltd (down 2.14%), Vivimed Labs Ltd (down 2.07%), Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (down 1.97%), and Nectar Lifescience Ltd (down 1.43%).

On the other hand, Unichem Laboratories Ltd (up 8.14%), IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 6.48%), and Shilpa Medicare Ltd (up 5.81%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 254.59 or 0.69% at 37274.73.

The Nifty 50 index was up 79 points or 0.72% at 10980.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 106.05 points or 0.83% at 12888.58.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 35.51 points or 0.8% at 4467.71.

On BSE,1463 shares were trading in green, 1092 were trading in red and 183 were unchanged.

