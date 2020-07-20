JUST IN
Power stocks edge lower

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 4.11 points or 0.27% at 1513.88 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, ABB India Ltd (down 1.09%), NTPC Ltd (down 1.02%),CESC Ltd (down 0.61%),K E C International Ltd (down 0.58%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.39%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Transmission Ltd (down 0.33%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.31%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.3%), and Adani Power Ltd (down 0.28%).

On the other hand, Siemens Ltd (up 1.76%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.82%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.66%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 254.59 or 0.69% at 37274.73.

The Nifty 50 index was up 79 points or 0.72% at 10980.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 106.05 points or 0.83% at 12888.58.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 35.51 points or 0.8% at 4467.71.

On BSE,1463 shares were trading in green, 1092 were trading in red and 183 were unchanged.

First Published: Mon, July 20 2020. 14:00 IST

